German leader Friedrich Merz called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to support the efforts of Western countries towards a ceasefire and an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The ceasefire efforts are still in early stages, with Merz warning that the negotiations could potentially extend for months.
  • Recent statements from US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have raised hopes for immediate ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia following their discussions.

According to the German government press service, the two leaders held constructive telephone talks.

Merz and Xi acknowledged the importance of economic relations between Germany and China during their conversation.

The German Chancellor pointed out that against this background, the principles of fair competition and reciprocity cannot be ignored.

In addition, the leaders voiced their positions on international and regional issues — in particular, they discussed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Chancellor reported on the joint efforts of Europe and the United States to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and called for support for these efforts, the report says.

According to Merz himself, attempts to achieve a ceasefire are still at an early stage.

He also warned that they could drag on for months.

What is important to understand is that US leader Donald Trump, after speaking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 19, stated that Ukraine and Russia would "immediately" begin ceasefire talks.

