Watch: Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia with crew

Russian opposition media outlets are reporting a new plane crash in the aggressor country. This time, an enemy Mi-8 helicopter crashed. According to preliminary data, the entire crew was killed.
- The wreckage and explosions following the crash have raised concerns and garnered attention from opposition media outlets.
What is known about the Mi-8 aircraft wreckage?
According to the latest data, it occurred in the Oryol region of Russia.
Local residents managed to capture the latest events on video.
Later, opposition media learned that the incident occurred at around 2:00 p.m. near the village of Naryshkine, Urytskyi district.
According to witnesses, a fire broke out immediately after the aircraft crashed, followed by bangs and explosions.
According to the Russian Telegram channel “Radar VRV”, the entire crew died.
The Mi-8 is a Soviet multi-purpose helicopter developed by the M. L. Mil Design Bureau in the early 1960s.
What is important to understand is that this is the most massive twin-engine helicopter in the world, one of the most massive helicopters in the history of aviation.
It is quite often used to perform many civilian and military tasks.
