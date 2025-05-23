Watch: Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia with crew

Russian opposition media outlets are reporting a new plane crash in the aggressor country. This time, an enemy Mi-8 helicopter crashed. According to preliminary data, the entire crew was killed.

What is known about the Mi-8 aircraft wreckage?

According to the latest data, it occurred in the Oryol region of Russia.

Local residents managed to capture the latest events on video.

Later, opposition media learned that the incident occurred at around 2:00 p.m. near the village of Naryshkine, Urytskyi district.

According to witnesses, a fire broke out immediately after the aircraft crashed, followed by bangs and explosions.

According to the Russian Telegram channel “Radar VRV”, the entire crew died.

News outlets have already written about the situation, so we will tell you. There was an accident with a military helicopter "Mi-8", at this moment the ammunition that the helicopter was carrying detonated. The pilots died, the report says. Share

Photo: screenshot

The Mi-8 is a Soviet multi-purpose helicopter developed by the M. L. Mil Design Bureau in the early 1960s.

What is important to understand is that this is the most massive twin-engine helicopter in the world, one of the most massive helicopters in the history of aviation.