The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of PJSC “Energia” in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck a Russian military-industrial complex facility, PJSC Energia, in the Lipetsk region, potentially disrupting the operation of crucial military equipment.
- The attack on PJSC Energia, a major producer of components for missiles and aircraft in Russia, underscores the strategic importance of targeting key manufacturing sites.
- The destruction of PJSC Energia's facility in Lipetsk could severely impact Russia's military-technical capabilities by cutting off the supply of critical power sources for various weapons systems.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit PJSC “Energia” in Yeltsin
On the night of May 23, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck PJSC “Energia”.
PJSC “Energia” is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in Russia. The enterprise is the only manufacturer of batteries for glide and correction modules installed on aircraft bombs.
The plant also provides the production of batteries for the Iskander-M OTRK, sea-based cruise missiles, and a number of universal batteries used in power supply systems for special equipment.
The shutdown of PJSC "Energia" may leave some of the military equipment and weapons of the Russian occupiers without critically important power supplies, the General Staff emphasized, adding that the Defense Forces continue targeted combat work on important military targets of the Russian Federation in order to force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.
Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that the Energia plant in Yeltsin, which produces components for UAVs, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, and electronic warfare systems, was attacked.
