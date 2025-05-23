The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a Russian military-industrial complex facility in the Lipetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of PJSC “Energia” in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit PJSC “Energia” in Yeltsin

On the night of May 23, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck PJSC “Energia”.

A hit on the target area has been confirmed, a series of explosions have been recorded. A fire broke out on the site. Detailed information on the consequences of the hit is being clarified. Share

PJSC “Energia” is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in Russia. The enterprise is the only manufacturer of batteries for glide and correction modules installed on aircraft bombs.

The plant also provides the production of batteries for the Iskander-M OTRK, sea-based cruise missiles, and a number of universal batteries used in power supply systems for special equipment.

The shutdown of PJSC "Energia" may leave some of the military equipment and weapons of the Russian occupiers without critically important power supplies, the General Staff emphasized, adding that the Defense Forces continue targeted combat work on important military targets of the Russian Federation in order to force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that the Energia plant in Yeltsin, which produces components for UAVs, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, and electronic warfare systems, was attacked.