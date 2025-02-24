The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Ryazan Oil Refinery by the Defense Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Ryazan Oil Refinery by the Defense Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia on the night of February 24.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces, with the support of other components of the Armed Forces, successfully destroyed the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia.
  • The attack, carried out on February 24, resulted in at least 5 explosions at the target site.
  • The Ryazan Oil Refinery was targeted due to its involvement in supporting the Russian occupation army in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Ryazan Oil Refinery

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of February 24, 2025, struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan Region, which is involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army.

It is reported that at least 5 explosions were reported in the area of the target. Previously, a fire broke out in the area of the ELOU AT-6 primary oil processing plant.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.

In addition, according to the press service, yesterday, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also hit an oil depot — a fire was recorded in the area of the FDKU plant "March 8" in the Tula region of the Russian Federation.

Combat work on strategic facilities involved in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will continue, the General Staff promised.

