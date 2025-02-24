Watch: Drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery for the third time since the beginning of the year
Watch: Drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery for the third time since the beginning of the year

Source:  KOVALENKO

In the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at the Ryazan Oil Refinery after a drone attack on the night of February 24.

  • The Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia faced its third drone attack in 2022, raising questions about the safety of oil production in the region.
  • With a capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, the Ryazan Refinery is a key supplier of aviation fuel to the Russian army, making it a strategic target.
  • Aviation fuel produced at the refinery is crucial for the front-line aviation of the Russian army and strategic long-range aviation.

“Bavovna” at the Ryazan Refinery: what is known

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, noted that this is the third attack this year on the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

The refinery has a processing capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, making it one of the five largest refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and petrochemicals. Aviation fuel plays a special role, as it is critically important for the front-line aviation of the Russian army and strategic long-range aviation, which strikes Ukraine.

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the Central Development Center

Previously, the Ryazan Oil Refinery was attacked twice: on the night of January 24 and on the night of January 26.

Russian Telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses, are writing about a strike on the Ryazan refinery and a fire near the oil refinery.

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 22 drones were allegedly shot down overnight: two drones in the Ryazan region, 16 drones in the Oryol region, three in the Bryansk region, and one drone over annexed Crimea.

