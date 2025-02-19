The Syzran oil refinery, located in the Samara region of Russia, came under a new powerful strike by Ukrainian drones on February 19. According to the latest data, it has temporarily suspended its operations.

“Bavovna” in Russia on February 19 — first details

As a result of a nighttime UAV attack on the Syzran Oil Refinery, a primary oil processing unit was damaged, according to insiders on the ASTRA Telegram channel.

According to the latest data, the strike drone fell on the AVT-6 installation, after which a fire broke out on an area of 30 sq.m.

Immediately after this, the company temporarily suspended operations.

The Kremlin's protege in the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, traditionally began to claim that the consequences of the attack had already been eliminated, and there was no "major damage" to the refinery.

According to him, there were no injuries.

However, videos posted by local residents confirm the fact that the refinery is still burning.

What is important to understand is that this is a medium-sized refinery in Russia, with a processing capacity of 8.9 million tons of oil per year. Its products include fuel, aviation kerosene, and bitumen.