Defense forces hit the Ryazan refinery and the control point in Kurshchyna for the second time

For the second time in a week, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in the Ryazan region. Our fighters also attacked a forward command post of Russian troops in the Kursk region.

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Ryazan refinery

As noted, on the night of January 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the facilities of the "Ryazan Oil Refining Company", which supplies fuel to the Russian occupation army.

After the impact, explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded at the scene.

This is the second strike on this refinery in the past week. The General Staff notes that the Ryazan Refinery is one of the four largest oil refineries in Russia and produces, in particular, diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel, which is used by Russian military aircraft. Share

In addition, Ukrainian missile forces recently struck the forward command post of the Russian Pacific Fleet's operational group near the settlement of Korenevo, Kursk Region.

The extent of the damage and consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

What is known about the drone attack on the Ryazan oil depot?

Local residents and Russian media reported loud explosions at the plant.

Around this time, the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, commented on the situation. He stated that the drone had allegedly been shot down, there were no injuries, and the material damage was currently being assessed.

At the same time, footage began to appear in Russian Telegram channels showing a fire at a local oil refinery.

Ukrainian OSINT specialists suggest that the drones could have hit one of the tanks.