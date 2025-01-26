Defense forces hit the Ryazan refinery and the control point in Kurshchyna for the second time

For the second time in a week, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in the Ryazan region. Our fighters also attacked a forward command post of Russian troops in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces have carried out a successful strike on an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, which supplies fuel to the Russian occupation army.
- An attack on a forward command post of Russian troops in the Kursk region by Ukrainian missile forces was also recorded.
- After the strikes, explosions and a fire were recorded at the Ryazan Refinery, which is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.
- This is the second such strike in a week, which is part of the strategy of the Ukrainian troops.
- A drone attack on the Ryazan Refinery could cause significant damage to Russia's military potential, as the plant produces fuel for military aviation.
The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Ryazan refinery
As noted, on the night of January 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the facilities of the "Ryazan Oil Refining Company", which supplies fuel to the Russian occupation army.
After the impact, explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded at the scene.
In addition, Ukrainian missile forces recently struck the forward command post of the Russian Pacific Fleet's operational group near the settlement of Korenevo, Kursk Region.
The extent of the damage and consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.
What is known about the drone attack on the Ryazan oil depot?
Local residents and Russian media reported loud explosions at the plant.
Around this time, the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, commented on the situation. He stated that the drone had allegedly been shot down, there were no injuries, and the material damage was currently being assessed.
At the same time, footage began to appear in Russian Telegram channels showing a fire at a local oil refinery.
Ukrainian OSINT specialists suggest that the drones could have hit one of the tanks.
The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in Russia with a processing capacity of 17 million tons of oil per year.
