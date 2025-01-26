Drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery — video

The Ryazan oil refinery in Russia is on fire again after a drone strike. This is the second attack on the plant in the past two days.

What is known about the drone attack on the Ryazan oil depot?

Local residents and Russian media reported loud explosions at the plant.

Around this time, the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, commented on the situation. He stated that the drone had allegedly been shot down, there were no injuries, and the material damage was currently being assessed.

At the same time, footage began to appear in Russian Telegram channels showing a fire at a local oil refinery.

Ukrainian OSINT specialists suggest that the drones could have hit one of the tanks.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in Russia with a processing capacity of 17 million tons of oil per year.

“Cotton” in Russia on January 24 — what is known

Eyewitnesses are posting videos online of a large-scale fire in Ryazan — likely at a local oil refinery — the Ryazan Oil Refining Company.

In addition, the Novo-Ryazansk CHP was hit. The footage shows two fires close to each other.

In early January, a Moscow court ordered Yandex to hide maps and photos of the enterprise due to the threat of attacks by Ukrainian drones. The Ryazan Oil Refining Company (RNPK) plant is part of Rosneft.

The fact that drones attacked a large number of Russian regions is confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.