Drones hit an aircraft factory in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation — video

On the night of January 21, drones attacked military and critical infrastructure facilities in Russia, including the Smolensk Aviation Plant, which produces Su-25 attack aircraft.

Drones massively attacked several regions of the Russian Federation

As reported by the head of the Central Data Protection Agency, Andriy Kovalenko, The Smolensk Aviation Plant is closely connected with other enterprises of the Russian defense complex, supplying components or participating in cooperation to create modern aviation systems.

RosZMI also reports explosions at an oil refinery in the city of Yartsevo (Smolensk region). Drones also attacked an oil refinery in the city of Lysky, Voronezh region.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged destruction of 55 Ukrainian drones in six regions:

22 drones — over Bryansk region, 12 — over Rostov region, 10 — over Smolensk region, 6 — over Voronezh region, 4 — over Saratov region, 1 — over Kursk region.

In addition, according to media reports, the "Carpet" regime was introduced in the cities of Kazan and Ulyanovsk due to the threat of new attacks at local airports, which involves the delay of departing and arriving flights.

Ukrainian forces attacked the Liskinska oil terminal near Voronezh

On January 16, the Ukrainian military successfully struck the Liskinska oil depot, which is part of Rosneft, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

According to the General Staff, on the night of January 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a Rosneft facility in the settlement of Lysky, Voronezh region.

At least three strike drones were recorded hitting the facility. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility.