Drones attacked a military aircraft factory in Kazan — video

On the night of January 20, UAVs attacked military facilities in Kazan. In particular, the Kazan Gorbunov Aircraft Plant, where the Tu-160 and Tu-22M3M/Tu-22M3 are manufactured and repaired, was hit.

What is known about “cotton” in Kazan?

As reported by Russian media, Kazan was heavily attacked by a drone of the "Flutii" type.

Eyewitnesses allegedly saw one of them in the Aviastroiivny district. In particular, in two districts of Kazan — Novo-Savinovsky and Aviastroiivny — residents of the city heard explosions.

At the same time, Rosaviatsia reported that Kazan airport was temporarily closed for the reception and departure of aircraft.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC), Kazan is home to key aviation enterprises that play an important role in the Russian military-industrial complex.

Among them:

The Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, which produces Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as performs their modernization and repair. According to Kovalenko, the enterprise is actively expanding to increase the volume of servicing these aircraft.

Kazan Helicopter Plant, which produces helicopters for military and civilian needs.

Kazan State Government Powder Plant, which produces gunpowder and explosives for aviation ammunition and missiles, in particular for the Caliber and Iskander .

At the same time, drones attacked the Gorbunov Kazan Aircraft Plant. It is alleged that one of the drones hit an empty tank on the factory premises.

The S. P. Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, a branch of PJSC Tupolev, is one of the largest enterprises in the Russian aviation industry. It manufactures Tu-160 strategic bombers and Tu-204 civilian airliners.

Russians reported “downed” drones

Despite the successful "cotton" campaign, the Russian agency stated that 31 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Russian Federation overnight.

14 UAVs — over the territory of Bryansk region, 6 — over the territory of Kaluga region, 3 — over the territory of Belgorod region, 3 — over the territory of Kursk region, 2 — over the territory of Ryazan region, 2 — over the territory of Orel region and 1 — over the territory of Orel region, — the message says. Share

In the morning, the governor of the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, Vladislav Shapsha, also reported that in the evening, air defense destroyed 2 UAVs, and at night, 4 more drones - in Kaluga and the Babyninsky district.