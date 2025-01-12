The use of large assault groups of the DPRK military in combat operations on the side of Russia, despite frequent attacks by Ukrainian drones, is causing a high level of casualties among DPRK military personnel.

Analysts analyzed the losses of North Korean soldiers in Kursk

As noted in ISW, North Korean forces are likely to suffer significant losses due to frequent attacks by Ukrainian drones, which will affect the ability of the DPRK military command to learn the lessons of this war.

The Washington Post reported that North Korean military forces operating in the Kursk region are using tactics of attacking in large groups with the support of Russian artillery and drones.

They, unlike Russian forces, ignore drone strikes and continue to move forward, suffering significant losses.

Ukrainian military officials note difficulties with communication between Russian and North Korean units, which complicates coordination of actions.

In late 2024, North Korean forces launched an assault with a force of up to 500, outnumbering Ukrainian forces by six times. Due to a lack of ammunition, the Ukrainian military was forced to retreat after an eight-hour battle.

If the Russian command continues to use North Korean troops in attacks with high casualties, this will significantly impair their ability to absorb combat experience. The inability to effectively counter drones will also reduce the benefits that the DPRK can derive from this war. Share

Zelenskyy spoke about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky on January 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to capture North Korean servicemen. This happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to the head of state, these are two North Korean soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are now communicating with SBU investigators.