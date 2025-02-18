Ukraine attacked the Ilya Refinery and oil pumping stations in the Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On February 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ilya Oil Refinery, as well as the Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations in the Krasnodar Territory of the aggressor country, Russia.

  • The General Staff emphasizes Ukraine's right to strike strategic targets supporting Russian aggression and vows to continue operations to weaken the aggressor's military capabilities.
  • Through destroying energy infrastructure, Ukraine aims to fight for its freedom and independence, disrupting Russian resources and military potential.

Ukraine continues to “impose sanctions” against Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that a large-scale fire broke out as a result of the attack on the Ilya Oil Refinery.

In addition, the Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol stations, which provided fuel transportation for the Russian invaders in Ukraine, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to disable them — this will significantly complicate the logistics of fuel supplies for the Russian army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that Ukraine reserves the right to strike strategic objects that contribute to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"Operations to destroy the energy infrastructure that supports Russia's illegal war will continue. Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom and independence, destroying the aggressor's resources and weakening its military potential," the official statement said.

