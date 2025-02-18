On February 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ilya Oil Refinery, as well as the Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations in the Krasnodar Territory of the aggressor country, Russia.

Ukraine continues to “impose sanctions” against Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that a large-scale fire broke out as a result of the attack on the Ilya Oil Refinery.

In addition, the Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol stations, which provided fuel transportation for the Russian invaders in Ukraine, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to disable them — this will significantly complicate the logistics of fuel supplies for the Russian army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that Ukraine reserves the right to strike strategic objects that contribute to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.