The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the defeat of the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev refineries in Russia

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important strategic targets of the Russian aggressor.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Ryazan and Novokuibyshev Refineries

In particular, on the night of March 9, an oil refinery of the occupiers, involved in supplying the army of the invaders, was hit in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. Explosions were recorded in the area of the target.

The Ryazan Refinery produced an average of 840,000 tons of the highest grade fuel for jet engines. The aviation kerosene of the TS-1 brand produced by it was actively used by the aggressor's aircraft in the processes of strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, on the night of March 10, a hit was recorded on the production facilities of the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region. Fuel from this refinery is transported by a system of product pipelines and railways to support the enemy's grouping of troops in the northern direction.

Detailed information on the consequences of the destruction of the facilities is currently being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.