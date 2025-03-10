Watch: Drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery

On March 10, several explosions were heard in the Samara region of Russia amid claims of a threat of an air strike. Drones were spotted in the region.

“Bavovna” at the Novokuibyshevsk Refinery: what is known

Footage appeared online, supposedly from the area of the city of Novokuybyshevsk, showing flashes and explosions.

In addition, there were suggestions on the Internet that the target of the drone strike was the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery, which is part of the Rosneft group.

This morning, a video of a fire in Novokuybyshevsk after a night air attack was published online.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its report on the "repelling" of the drone attack this morning, claimed that three UAVs were allegedly eliminated in the Samara region that night.

It is also worth recalling that this refinery was already attacked twice by UAVs almost exactly a year ago.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine responded to the attack on the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that the capacity of this Russian oil refinery reaches 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

The Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery was attacked. Its capacity reaches 8.8 million tons of oil per year, making it one of the ten largest in the Russian Federation. The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel and fuel oil, which are critically important for transport and military equipment. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the Central Development Center