Watch: Drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery

On March 10, several explosions were heard in the Samara region of Russia amid claims of a threat of an air strike. Drones were spotted in the region.
Points of attention
- The recent drone attack on Novokuibyshevsk Refinery in Russia has raised concerns about the security of strategic facilities.
- Novokuibyshevsk Refinery plays a crucial role in producing petroleum products for transportation and military equipment in Russia.
- The attack on the refinery highlights the vulnerability of key infrastructure to unmanned aerial vehicle threats.
“Bavovna” at the Novokuibyshevsk Refinery: what is known
Footage appeared online, supposedly from the area of the city of Novokuybyshevsk, showing flashes and explosions.
In addition, there were suggestions on the Internet that the target of the drone strike was the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery, which is part of the Rosneft group.
This morning, a video of a fire in Novokuybyshevsk after a night air attack was published online.
The Russian Defense Ministry, in its report on the "repelling" of the drone attack this morning, claimed that three UAVs were allegedly eliminated in the Samara region that night.
It is also worth recalling that this refinery was already attacked twice by UAVs almost exactly a year ago.
The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine responded to the attack on the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that the capacity of this Russian oil refinery reaches 8.8 million tons of oil per year.
For the Russian army, this refinery is of strategic importance, as it ensures stable supplies of fuel for military operations.
