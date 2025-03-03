Drone attack. Ufa refinery on fire in Russia — video

On the night of March 3, drones attacked the Ufa oil refinery in Russia, located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.
Drones attacked the Ufa refinery
According to information published on Russian Telegram channels, the explosion on the territory of the Ufa Oil Refinery occurred at 2:38 a.m. local time.
The fire at the refinery covered 100 square meters.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, notes that the Ufa refinery is one of the largest in Russia. The total capacity of this oil refining complex, which consists of several enterprises, is about 20 million tons of oil per year.
The head of Bashkortostan has not yet commented on the situation in the republic.
At the same time, Russian propaganda publications, citing the Ministry of Emergencies, wrote this morning that the preliminary cause of the fire at the Ufa refinery was allegedly "technological processes."
