Drone attack. Ufa refinery on fire in Russia — video
Source:  KOVALENKO

On the night of March 3, drones attacked the Ufa oil refinery in Russia, located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.

  • The Ufa oil refinery in Russia was targeted by a drone attack leading to a fire, impacting over 1,500 km away from the Ukrainian border.
  • With a capacity of around 20 million tons of oil annually, the Ufa refinery holds strategic importance for supplying fuel to the Russian armed forces.
  • The attack resulted in a fire covering 100 square meters, highlighting the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to such incidents.

Drones attacked the Ufa refinery

According to information published on Russian Telegram channels, the explosion on the territory of the Ufa Oil Refinery occurred at 2:38 a.m. local time.

The fire at the refinery covered 100 square meters.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, notes that the Ufa refinery is one of the largest in Russia. The total capacity of this oil refining complex, which consists of several enterprises, is about 20 million tons of oil per year.

Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centers in Russia. In terms of total refining volumes, the Bashkortostan region is among the top 5 oil refining centers in the country. The refinery is of strategic importance for the Russian army, as it is part of the group of enterprises that supply fuel to the armed forces.

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the Central Development Center

The head of Bashkortostan has not yet commented on the situation in the republic.

At the same time, Russian propaganda publications, citing the Ministry of Emergencies, wrote this morning that the preliminary cause of the fire at the Ufa refinery was allegedly "technological processes."

