DIU powerfully attacked the seaport and refinery in Russian Tuapse — sources

On the night of February 26, forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carried out a massive drone strike on the Tuapse Oil Refinery, located in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. This was reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in the GUR.

Details of the new “bavovna” in Russia

According to insiders in the GUR, about 40 explosions thundered on the territory of the enemy facility, and then a fire broke out.

This time, Ukrainian drones managed to hit and damage Russian oil refining equipment.

The authorities of the aggressor country, Russia, have already officially acknowledged the attack on Tuapse. In addition, it later became known about the attack on the local seaport.

What is important to understand is that the complex of Russian facilities that came under a new attack by the GUR plays an important role in ensuring the military logistics of the occupying Russian army.

The oil terminal in Tuapse is one of the largest in the Russian Federation, and the Tuapse port is one of the key Russian cargo ports on the Black Sea, which is also a logistics hub connected to the railway network, allowing the transport of cargo from the central and southern regions of the aggressor country. Share

In general, the specified port is an extremely important link in the enemy's military logistics.

According to sources in the GUR, the Russians actively use it to transport equipment, ammunition, and fuel for military needs.

It also provides logistical support to the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including those involved in the war against Ukraine.