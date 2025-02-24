Chekists' gnashing. DIU reveals details of the bombing of a traitor to Ukraine in Primorsk
Chekists' gnashing. DIU reveals details of the bombing of a traitor to Ukraine in Primorsk

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU reveals details
In the temporarily occupied city of Primorsk, an explosion occurred in the office of collaborator Roman Podsudevsky. It was organized by officers of the Russian FSB.

Points of attention

  • The bombing in Primorsk targeting traitor Roman Podsudevsky was organized by Russian FSB officers, leading to sharp hostility among FSB groups.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed the ongoing conflict and quarrel among Chekists over cash flows in the region.
  • The incident serves as a warning by FSB officers from Moscow to the collaborator, emphasizing the need to 'reduce his appetites' and be more compliant.

A traitor to Ukraine was blown up in Primorsk

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, on the night of February 23, a powerful explosion thundered in Primorsk in the office of the so-called head of the illegal institution, the multifunctional center "My Documents", Roman Podsudevsky.

GUR notes that Podsudevsky is a traitor to Ukraine, a former high-ranking official of the State Border Guard Service, who fled to temporarily occupied Crimea in 2015.

There he worked for Gauleiter Sergei Aksyonov and began to cooperate with the Chekists of the so-called "FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea."

The intelligence service emphasized that there is an ongoing feud between this special service department and another FSB clan over cash flows in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhia region.

In fact, the explosion in Podsudevsky's office in occupied Primorsk was organized by FSB officers from Moscow, and it became another manifestation of the quarrel between the Chekists over a bribe, claims the GUR.

Thus, FSB officers from Moscow wanted to warn the collaborator that he needed to "reduce his appetites" and be more compliant. Against this background, checks began within the FSB.

