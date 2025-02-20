Special Operation DIU. Russian Pilots' FPV Goggles Explode in Front of Their Eyes — Sources

In the Russian army, a series of explosions of FPV drone goggles occurred in early February while pilots were using them. The Main Intelligence Directorate is involved in this special operation, sources in the intelligence services told Online.UA.

"God's punishment" from DIU: FPV goggles explode in front of pilots' eyes in Russia

Russian propagandists write about dozens of similar cases that occurred in several regions of the Russian Federation in the first days of February.

According to sources in Ukrainian special services, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine are behind the operation. It is noted that an explosive device was installed inside the glasses that were given to the FPV pilots by Russian volunteers. Share

According to those involved in the operation, a large batch of FPV goggles for Russian Armed Forces pilots was purchased to carry out the task. Ukrainian intelligence specialists additionally equipped them with a remote detonation function.

Special operation GUR

After that, in coordination with the GUR, Russian volunteers sent "explosive" glasses to the UAV units of the enemy army free of charge, as charitable aid.

Now the Russian Federation has begun to inflict massive “GOD’S PUNISHMENT” on the pilots of FPV drones of the Armed Forces for the innocent people they killed and the atrocities they commit. Over time, there will be much more such facts, because now “Bandera hideouts” where they make glasses with a surprise for the Russian occupiers are no longer only in the Ukrainian Carpathians, but also in Russian Siberia,” the authors of the operation note. Share

Special operation GUR

"Today, the horrors of war are literally happening right before the eyes of enemy FPV pilots. This is a well-deserved punishment for the war crimes that the Russian occupiers commit against Ukraine every day," the special service reported.

Sources in the GUR emphasize that the long and complex operation to burn out the enemy's eyes is ongoing.