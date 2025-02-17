Watch: DIU announced the destruction of two "Zhytel" electronic warfare systems in Voronezh
Watch: DIU announced the destruction of two "Zhytel" electronic warfare systems in Voronezh

On the night of January 27-28, 2025, 2 expensive enemy R-330Zh “Zhytel” electronic warfare systems were destroyed in Voronezh, Russia. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

“Bavovna” in Voronezh: two Russian electronic warfare systems burned down

The specified automated stations were located at the Protek plant, where they are manufactured.

The Russians planned to send the R-330Zh electronic warfare systems to the combat zone of the criminal war against Ukraine, but a fire in Voronezh consumed both “residents.”

R-330Zh "Zhytel" — an automated jamming station created by OJSC NPP "PROTEK" (Russia). The R-330Zh ASP has been adopted by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

R-330Zh "Resident" provides:

  • automated detection, direction finding, and analysis of signals from radio emission sources in the operating frequency range;

  • radio interference to fixed and mobile ground stations, navigation equipment of consumers of the "NAVSTAR" satellite navigation system (GPS) and base stations of GSM-900/1800 cellular communications;

  • direction finding of radio radiation sources in order to calculate their coordinates;

  • automated telecode information exchange with the command and control center in order to receive combat operations tasks and reports on the results of the work;

  • automatic testing of equipment and detection of faulty elements (components);

  • maintaining cartographic data with the display of information about detected sources of radio radiation against the background of an electronic topographic map of the area or in a grid of rectangular coordinates.

