On the night of January 27-28, 2025, 2 expensive enemy R-330Zh “Zhytel” electronic warfare systems were destroyed in Voronezh, Russia. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

“Bavovna” in Voronezh: two Russian electronic warfare systems burned down

The specified automated stations were located at the Protek plant, where they are manufactured.

The Russians planned to send the R-330Zh electronic warfare systems to the combat zone of the criminal war against Ukraine, but a fire in Voronezh consumed both “residents.” Share

R-330Zh "Zhytel" — an automated jamming station created by OJSC NPP "PROTEK" (Russia). The R-330Zh ASP has been adopted by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

R-330Zh "Resident" provides: