Watch: DIU announced the destruction of two "Zhytel" electronic warfare systems in Voronezh

On the night of January 27-28, 2025, 2 expensive enemy R-330Zh “Zhytel” electronic warfare systems were destroyed in Voronezh, Russia. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Points of attention
- The Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the destruction of two expensive R-330Zh 'Zhytel' electronic warfare systems in Voronezh, Russia.
- The incident occurred at the Protek plant and thwarted the intended shipment of the systems to the combat zone against Ukraine.
- The R-330Zh 'Zhytel' is an automated jamming station adopted by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, providing various functionalities for military operations.
“Bavovna” in Voronezh: two Russian electronic warfare systems burned down
The specified automated stations were located at the Protek plant, where they are manufactured.
R-330Zh "Zhytel" — an automated jamming station created by OJSC NPP "PROTEK" (Russia). The R-330Zh ASP has been adopted by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
R-330Zh "Resident" provides:
automated detection, direction finding, and analysis of signals from radio emission sources in the operating frequency range;
radio interference to fixed and mobile ground stations, navigation equipment of consumers of the "NAVSTAR" satellite navigation system (GPS) and base stations of GSM-900/1800 cellular communications;
direction finding of radio radiation sources in order to calculate their coordinates;
automated telecode information exchange with the command and control center in order to receive combat operations tasks and reports on the results of the work;
automatic testing of equipment and detection of faulty elements (components);
maintaining cartographic data with the display of information about detected sources of radio radiation against the background of an electronic topographic map of the area or in a grid of rectangular coordinates.
