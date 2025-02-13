Watch: DIU announced the destruction of two Valdai radar stations near Moscow

Two Valdai radar complexes were destroyed in a military unit on the territory of Russia. The unit is responsible for the airspace of Moscow. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The DIU revealed details of sabotage against Russian air defense

According to intelligence, on the night of February 6-7, 2025, a powerful explosion occurred on the territory of military unit 52116 in the city of Dolgoprudny near Moscow.

The explosive device destroyed two Russian Valdai radar complexes, designed for 24-hour automatic detection and counteraction of UAVs.

This is the latest development of the Russian military-industrial complex — the first model in its class adopted by the army of the aggressor state, Russia.

According to the GUR, the military unit in which the Valdai explosion occurred is responsible for the security of the airspace over Moscow.