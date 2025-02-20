Explosion in Berdyansk. DIU announced the liquidation of Russian war criminal Bogdanov
Explosion in Berdyansk. DIU announced the liquidation of Russian war criminal Bogdanov

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
On February 20, Russian war criminal Yevgeny Bogdanov was killed in Berdyansk. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Points of attention

  • Yevgeny Bogdanov, a Russian war criminal, was killed in a car explosion in Berdyansk as reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
  • Bogdanov committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens while in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate announced the destruction of Bogdanov during the explosion of a Renault Duster car in Berdyansk.

DIU announced the liquidation of Russian war criminal Bogdanov

On February 20 at 6:05 a.m., a gray Renault Duster car exploded near house 96 on Vostochny Avenue in temporarily occupied Berdyansk and burned to the ground; Russian occupation services arrived at the scene.

Inside the car was the war criminal Bogdanov Evgeny Yuryevich, a citizen of the aggressor state Russia, who formally held the position of the so-called deputy head of the Berdyansk occupation administration.

The responsibilities of the Russian invader included, in particular, control over finances in the occupation administration and organizing the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yevgeny Bogdanov

During his stay in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Yevgeny Bogdanov repeatedly committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens.

The war criminal was born on August 11, 1970 in the town of Pikalyovo, Boksitogorsky District, Leningrad Region. He arrived in Berdyansk immediately after the city was captured by the troops of the aggressor state in 2022. He was appointed to the occupation administration on the instructions of the Russian special services.

