On February 20, Russian war criminal Yevgeny Bogdanov was killed in Berdyansk. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
On February 20 at 6:05 a.m., a gray Renault Duster car exploded near house 96 on Vostochny Avenue in temporarily occupied Berdyansk and burned to the ground; Russian occupation services arrived at the scene.
The responsibilities of the Russian invader included, in particular, control over finances in the occupation administration and organizing the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.
During his stay in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Yevgeny Bogdanov repeatedly committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens.
The war criminal was born on August 11, 1970 in the town of Pikalyovo, Boksitogorsky District, Leningrad Region. He arrived in Berdyansk immediately after the city was captured by the troops of the aggressor state in 2022. He was appointed to the occupation administration on the instructions of the Russian special services.
