Explosion in Berdyansk. DIU announced the liquidation of Russian war criminal Bogdanov

On February 20, Russian war criminal Yevgeny Bogdanov was killed in Berdyansk. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

DIU announced the liquidation of Russian war criminal Bogdanov

On February 20 at 6:05 a.m., a gray Renault Duster car exploded near house 96 on Vostochny Avenue in temporarily occupied Berdyansk and burned to the ground; Russian occupation services arrived at the scene.

Inside the car was the war criminal Bogdanov Evgeny Yuryevich, a citizen of the aggressor state Russia, who formally held the position of the so-called deputy head of the Berdyansk occupation administration. Share

The responsibilities of the Russian invader included, in particular, control over finances in the occupation administration and organizing the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yevgeny Bogdanov

During his stay in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Yevgeny Bogdanov repeatedly committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens.