On the night of March 10, Ukrainian drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which, among other things, produces fuel for jet engines of supersonic aircraft. This was reported to Online.UA by sources in the State Security Service.
Points of attention
- Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia, a key producer of high-quality RT jet fuel for supersonic aircraft, was targeted by Ukrainian drones.
- The attack on the refinery, attributed to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, raises concerns about the impact on fuel supply for jets like Su-27 and Tu-22M3.
- This incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure such as oil refineries to drone attacks and emphasizes the need for enhanced security measures.
DIU drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery — sources
According to sources, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense is behind the special operation.
The "arrivals" at the plant occurred around 2 a.m. local time and were heard in several areas of the city at once. Eyewitnesses reported on local public forums about a series of explosions at the refinery and noted that the facility did not have time to fully complete the installation of protective nets that were supposed to protect the plant from drone attacks.
Novokuybyshevsk Refinery is the most powerful oil refining enterprise among the plants of the Samara Group of Rosneft Oil Company, its design capacity is over 8.8 million tons of oil per year.
On the night of March 10, Russian social media, citing local residents, reported that loud explosions were heard in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. It was noted that drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery, which is part of the Rosneft group. Telegram channels wrote that a fire was recorded at the enterprise.
Later, Russian media reported that a warehouse covering an area of 1,500 square meters was on fire in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Region.
