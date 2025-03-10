Produces fuel for supersonic aircraft. DIU drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery — sources

On the night of March 10, Ukrainian drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which, among other things, produces fuel for jet engines of supersonic aircraft. This was reported to Online.UA by sources in the State Security Service.

According to sources, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense is behind the special operation.

The "arrivals" at the plant occurred around 2 a.m. local time and were heard in several areas of the city at once. Eyewitnesses reported on local public forums about a series of explosions at the refinery and noted that the facility did not have time to fully complete the installation of protective nets that were supposed to protect the plant from drone attacks.

Novokuybyshevsk Refinery is the most powerful oil refining enterprise among the plants of the Samara Group of Rosneft Oil Company, its design capacity is over 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

The enterprise is one of the main producers of the highest-grade RT jet fuel, intended for turbojet subsonic and some supersonic aircraft such as the Su-27 and Tu-22M3. These aircraft, in particular, are used for missile strikes by the Russian occupation army on Ukraine. Share

On the night of March 10, Russian social media, citing local residents, reported that loud explosions were heard in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. It was noted that drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery, which is part of the Rosneft group. Telegram channels wrote that a fire was recorded at the enterprise.