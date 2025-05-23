Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 175 drones — how the air defense worked

Russia carried out a new air attack on Ukraine during the night and day of May 23. During this period, air defense forces were able to destroy 91 Russian attack drones and neutralize another 59 enemy drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 23 — what is known

On the night of May 23, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region and 175 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 13:00, air defenses have neutralized 150 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, west, north, south, and center of the country. 91 were shot down by fire weapons, 59 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) (without negative consequences).

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions came under new enemy attacks.