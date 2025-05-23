Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 175 drones — how the air defense worked

Russia carried out a new air attack on Ukraine during the night and day of May 23. During this period, air defense forces were able to destroy 91 Russian attack drones and neutralize another 59 enemy drones.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine engaged aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems to counter the enemy targets.
- Air defenses successfully neutralized 150 enemy UAVs through a combination of fire weapons and electronic warfare tactics.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 23 — what is known
On the night of May 23, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region and 175 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions came under new enemy attacks.
