Kazakhstan demands compensation from Russia for nuclear tests

60 years ago, a nuclear bomb was detonated in Kazakhstan near Lake Shalgan, at a depth of 178 meters. What is important to understand is that it was ten times more powerful than the one that destroyed Hiroshima. Now Kazakhs want compensation from Russia for the nuclear tests that destroyed their lives.

What is known about Kazakhstan's demand?

According to journalists, the nuclear explosion created a bowl about 400 meters wide and several dozen meters deep, throwing a cloud of crushed rock and radioactive particles into the air.

What is important to understand is that they have even been recorded in Japan.

This was not an isolated incident. This hydrogen bomb was just one of 456 nuclear charges detonated by the Soviet Union at the Semipalatinsk Test Site, a steppe area covering an area of 18,000 km².

Journalists point out that the tests began in 1949 and continued until 1989.

In addition, it is indicated that they account for 25% of all nuclear explosions in human history.

This has caused a public health crisis that no one can handle to this day.