The head of one of the municipalities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to seize the Ukrainian regional center of Sumy, which suffers from terror from Russia every day.
Points of attention
- The mentioned protege of Putin in the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, was referenced in the Russian dictator's response, adding a layer of political dynamics to the situation.
- The incident highlights the brazen and unapologetic attitude of Putin and his regime towards territorial ambitions and the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
How did Putin react to the call to seize Sumy?
According to Russian propagandists, another cynical statement was made during a meeting between the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and the heads of municipalities in the Kursk region.
It is indicated that the head of the Glushkiv district, Pavlo Zolotaryov, addressed such a "request" to Putin.
The latter decided to publicly consider how many kilometers the Ukrainian defenders should be pushed back from the Russian border.
Responding to this call, Putin joked, mentioning Alexander Khinshtein, the acting governor of the Kursk region.
