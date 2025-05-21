The head of one of the municipalities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to seize the Ukrainian regional center of Sumy, which suffers from terror from Russia every day.

How did Putin react to the call to seize Sumy?

According to Russian propagandists, another cynical statement was made during a meeting between the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and the heads of municipalities in the Kursk region.

It is indicated that the head of the Glushkiv district, Pavlo Zolotaryov, addressed such a "request" to Putin.

The latter decided to publicly consider how many kilometers the Ukrainian defenders should be pushed back from the Russian border.

Sumy should be ours. We cannot live like on the peninsula. There should be more of us. At least Sumy. I think so. And with you, as the commander-in-chief, we will win,” said Pavlo Zolotaryov. Share

Responding to this call, Putin joked, mentioning Alexander Khinshtein, the acting governor of the Kursk region.