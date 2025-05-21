Putin responded with a joke to the call to seize Sumy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin responded with a joke to the call to seize Sumy

How did Putin react to the call to seize Sumy?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of one of the municipalities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to seize the Ukrainian regional center of Sumy, which suffers from terror from Russia every day.

Points of attention

  • The mentioned protege of Putin in the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, was referenced in the Russian dictator's response, adding a layer of political dynamics to the situation.
  • The incident highlights the brazen and unapologetic attitude of Putin and his regime towards territorial ambitions and the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

How did Putin react to the call to seize Sumy?

According to Russian propagandists, another cynical statement was made during a meeting between the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and the heads of municipalities in the Kursk region.

It is indicated that the head of the Glushkiv district, Pavlo Zolotaryov, addressed such a "request" to Putin.

The latter decided to publicly consider how many kilometers the Ukrainian defenders should be pushed back from the Russian border.

Sumy should be ours. We cannot live like on the peninsula. There should be more of us. At least Sumy. I think so. And with you, as the commander-in-chief, we will win,” said Pavlo Zolotaryov.

Responding to this call, Putin joked, mentioning Alexander Khinshtein, the acting governor of the Kursk region.

That's why Alexander Yevseyovich was chosen, he also wants more and more, the Russian dictator cynically stated.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has developed a plan to return refugees to Ukraine
What the Trump administration is up to
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers successfully hit an important object of the Russian military-industrial complex
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Poland has dotted all the i's
Poland has not changed its decision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?