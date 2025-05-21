The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Poland has dotted all the i's

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has officially confirmed that his country has no plans to send Polish troops to Ukraine. This is how he reacted to the statement of US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg.
Points of attention
- Statements by US officials and opposition leaders in Poland highlight the ongoing debate and skepticism surrounding the potential involvement of Polish forces in Ukraine.
- Insights from key figures like Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and opposition party leader Jarosław Kaczyński provide additional perspectives on the issue.
Poland has not changed its decision
Journalists asked Donald Tusk to comment on the recent high-profile statement by the US President's special envoy, Keith Kellogg.
The latter began to claim that as part of a potential settlement after the ceasefire on the front, the deployment of foreign forces west of the Dnieper River is being discussed, including Polish military personnel.
The politician believes that his country's main mission is to protect the border with Russia and Belarus.
It is worth noting that earlier, the head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, also denied the Polish side's intentions to deploy its own forces in Ukraine within the framework of a post-war settlement with Russia.
