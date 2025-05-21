The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Poland has dotted all the i's
Category
Politics
Publication date

The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Poland has dotted all the i's

Poland has not changed its decision
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has officially confirmed that his country has no plans to send Polish troops to Ukraine. This is how he reacted to the statement of US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg.

Points of attention

  • Statements by US officials and opposition leaders in Poland highlight the ongoing debate and skepticism surrounding the potential involvement of Polish forces in Ukraine.
  • Insights from key figures like Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and opposition party leader Jarosław Kaczyński provide additional perspectives on the issue.

Poland has not changed its decision

Journalists asked Donald Tusk to comment on the recent high-profile statement by the US President's special envoy, Keith Kellogg.

The latter began to claim that as part of a potential settlement after the ceasefire on the front, the deployment of foreign forces west of the Dnieper River is being discussed, including Polish military personnel.

Send Polish soldiers to Ukraine? We will not do that.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

The politician believes that his country's main mission is to protect the border with Russia and Belarus.

In our opinion, our task is to guard the border with Russia and Belarus and organize a center for the transfer of weapons and assistance to Ukraine, — emphasized Donald Tusk.

It is worth noting that earlier, the head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, also denied the Polish side's intentions to deploy its own forces in Ukraine within the framework of a post-war settlement with Russia.

And the leader of Poland's largest opposition party, Jarosław Kaczyński, suspected "deception" on the part of Tusk regarding the potential involvement of Polish military personnel in Ukraine due to the statement of Trump's special envoy.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland is preparing the 47th aid package for Ukraine — what is its special feature
ammunition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?