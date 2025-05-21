The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Poland has dotted all the i's

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has officially confirmed that his country has no plans to send Polish troops to Ukraine. This is how he reacted to the statement of US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg.

Poland has not changed its decision

Journalists asked Donald Tusk to comment on the recent high-profile statement by the US President's special envoy, Keith Kellogg.

The latter began to claim that as part of a potential settlement after the ceasefire on the front, the deployment of foreign forces west of the Dnieper River is being discussed, including Polish military personnel.

Send Polish soldiers to Ukraine? We will not do that. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The politician believes that his country's main mission is to protect the border with Russia and Belarus.

In our opinion, our task is to guard the border with Russia and Belarus and organize a center for the transfer of weapons and assistance to Ukraine, — emphasized Donald Tusk.

It is worth noting that earlier, the head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, also denied the Polish side's intentions to deploy its own forces in Ukraine within the framework of a post-war settlement with Russia.