Poland is preparing the 47th aid package for Ukraine — what is its special feature
ammunition
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Poland will soon provide Ukraine with its 47th aid package. Compared to 2022, the nature of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has changed.

Points of attention

  • Poland's 47th aid package for Ukraine showcases a shift in the nature of support for the Armed Forces towards training, ammunition, and material assistance.
  • Poland is actively contributing critical capabilities to Ukraine, aiding in waging war effectively beyond heavy weapons.
  • Temporary charge d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, highlights the significant training provided to Ukrainian forces on Polish territory and the ongoing material assistance.

Poland prepares new aid package for Ukraine

This was stated by the temporary charge d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz.

According to him, Poland was the first to help in the most dramatic first days of the full-scale invasion.

We were actually the first to help and the first to respond with all available capabilities, and this helped Ukraine win the first glorious battles near Kyiv, later near Kharkiv and near Kherson. So we made this possible thanks to our help.

Piotr Lukasiewicz

As Lukasiewicz noted, today Polish capabilities are changing, and the nature of assistance is changing.

So we are no longer talking about tanks, but about ammunition, about training Ukrainian forces. Roughly speaking, these are almost 30 thousand soldiers who have been trained on the territory of Poland. I believe that this is one of the largest numbers among the allies.

In addition, this is material assistance, this is ammunition, all kinds of assistance. He recalled the well-known story of Starlink.

The Starlink routers, half of which, as far as I know, are being used so effectively by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are actually sponsored by Poland — the contract was signed on our side. So it's worth remembering that we are helping — maybe not with heavy weapons, but with the critical capabilities that Ukraine so desperately needs.

As Lukasiewicz noted, military aid continues.

We have already delivered, I think, the 46th package, worth about 200 million euros. We are currently preparing another package, the 47th, more or less the same amount.

