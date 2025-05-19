Poland is preparing the 47th aid package for Ukraine — what is its special feature

Poland will soon provide Ukraine with its 47th aid package. Compared to 2022, the nature of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has changed.
Poland prepares new aid package for Ukraine
This was stated by the temporary charge d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz.
According to him, Poland was the first to help in the most dramatic first days of the full-scale invasion.
As Lukasiewicz noted, today Polish capabilities are changing, and the nature of assistance is changing.
In addition, this is material assistance, this is ammunition, all kinds of assistance. He recalled the well-known story of Starlink.
The Starlink routers, half of which, as far as I know, are being used so effectively by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are actually sponsored by Poland — the contract was signed on our side. So it's worth remembering that we are helping — maybe not with heavy weapons, but with the critical capabilities that Ukraine so desperately needs.
As Lukasiewicz noted, military aid continues.
