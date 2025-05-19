Poland is preparing the 47th aid package for Ukraine — what is its special feature

Poland will soon provide Ukraine with its 47th aid package. Compared to 2022, the nature of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has changed.

Poland prepares new aid package for Ukraine

This was stated by the temporary charge d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz.

According to him, Poland was the first to help in the most dramatic first days of the full-scale invasion.

We were actually the first to help and the first to respond with all available capabilities, and this helped Ukraine win the first glorious battles near Kyiv, later near Kharkiv and near Kherson. So we made this possible thanks to our help. Piotr Lukasiewicz Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Ukraine

As Lukasiewicz noted, today Polish capabilities are changing, and the nature of assistance is changing.

So we are no longer talking about tanks, but about ammunition, about training Ukrainian forces. Roughly speaking, these are almost 30 thousand soldiers who have been trained on the territory of Poland. I believe that this is one of the largest numbers among the allies. Share

In addition, this is material assistance, this is ammunition, all kinds of assistance. He recalled the well-known story of Starlink.

The Starlink routers, half of which, as far as I know, are being used so effectively by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are actually sponsored by Poland — the contract was signed on our side. So it's worth remembering that we are helping — maybe not with heavy weapons, but with the critical capabilities that Ukraine so desperately needs.

As Lukasiewicz noted, military aid continues.