A fire broke out at the Bila Tserkva CHP plant — there are fatalities
A fire broke out at the Bila Tserkva CHP plant — there are fatalities

First details of the fire at the Bila Tserkva CHP
Source:  State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region

On May 21, a large-scale fire engulfed the Bila Tserkva CHP plant in the Kyiv region, killing at least two people.

Points of attention

  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is on site, coordinating efforts to eliminate the consequences of the fire and determine the cause of the tragedy.
  • The discovery of two burned bodies highlights the severity of the situation and underscores the importance of prompt response and safety measures in industrial settings.

First details of the fire at the Bila Tserkva CHP

The Bila Tserkva City Territorial Council and Crocus TV channel reported the start of the fire.

The incident was reported at around 12:46 p.m.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region notes that rescuers and all necessary services are working at the scene of the fire. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.

Crocus TV channel reported the death of two people.

According to the latest reports, the fire broke out and spread quickly during renovation work.

Footage published by the TV channel shows that the fire has completely engulfed one of the two cooling towers.

Later, the Bila Tserkva City Territorial Council reported that during the fire extinguishing, rescuers discovered 2 burned bodies.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a non-functioning cooling tower for cooling water on the territory of the Bila Tserkva CHP with an area of 960 sq. m. During the fire, firefighters discovered 2 burned bodies, the SES statement said.

It is also indicated that the circumstances of the deaths and the cause of the fire are being established.

