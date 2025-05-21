Andriy Portnov was shot in Spain — he was an associate of Yanukovych
Source:  Reuters

On May 21, unknown assailants shot and killed Ukrainian ex-politician Andriy Portnov, who was once a senior aide to fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, in Madrid, Spain.

  • Details about the murder are slowly emerging, with sources confirming the tragic death of Portnov and ongoing investigations into the incident.
  • The killing of Andriy Portnov has sparked discussions online, with speculations about the possible motives and individuals behind the crime.

The Reuters news agency was the first to report the shooting of the former Ukrainian politician.

According to journalists, an unknown gunman or gunmen shot and killed Andrei Portnov on Wednesday morning at the gates of the American school in the wealthy Madrid neighborhood of Pozuelo.

This information was reported to the media by an insider close to the investigation.

Police received a call about the shooting at 9:15 a.m. local time, but initially did not release the victim's name.

According to the Cadena SER radio station, the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.

Information about Portnov's death was also confirmed to Ukrainian journalists by a high-ranking source.

"Portnov is dead. He was shot an hour ago in Madrid," the insider said, but did not reveal other details.

Information is also spreading online that Yanukovych's associate was shot 5 times.

In addition, it is indicated that 2 or 3 people may be involved in the crime.

Portnov suffered at least 3 gunshot wounds. The shot to the head was fatal. He was driving the Mercedes when the shooting began.

