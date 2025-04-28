The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former President Viktor Yanukovych to fifteen years in prison in the case of illegal border crossing and incitement to desertion.

The court sentenced Konstantin Kobzar (at that time the deputy head of the Probation Service - head of the Presidential Security Service) to 10 years in prison.

The Podilskyi District Court sentenced former President Viktor Yanukovych to 15 years in prison in the case of illegal border crossing and incitement to desertion.

Traitor Yanukovych received another sentence from a Ukrainian court

The corresponding verdict was announced on April 28 by Judge Lyudmila Kazmyrenko.

The Podilskyi District Court sentenced former President Viktor Yanukovych to fifteen years in prison for illegal border crossing and incitement to desertion. The court also sentenced Kostyantyn Kobzar, then deputy head of the Probation Service and head of the Presidential Security Service, to ten years in prison.

It was precisely this punishment for Yanukovych and Kobzar that prosecutors requested in court.

The court agreed that the charges were well-founded and proven and sentenced them to the maximum possible punishment. Share

In June 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation sent an indictment to the court against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his head of security, Konstantin Kobzar.

They were charged with inciting and committing desertion, as well as illegally smuggling people across the state border of Ukraine.

As law enforcement officers found out, on February 23, 2014, at about 1:30 a.m., Viktor Yanukovych, acting together with his bodyguards and other persons, illegally transported at least 20 people across the state border of Ukraine to the Russian Federation from the vicinity of the village of Urzuf, Mangush district, Donetsk region, using three helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, it was established that on February 24, 2014, Viktor Yanukovych decided to finally leave the territory of Ukraine and, while on the territory of one of the military units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Gagarin district of Sevastopol, persuaded the head of his security, Konstantin Kobzar, to desert.

The serviceman evaded military service and, with the assistance of representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies, on the night of February 24, 2014, he left the territory of Ukraine by sea vessel, together with the former president and several other persons, and did not return to the place of service.