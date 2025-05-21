Russia is accumulating significant military reserves in the Kharkiv region — what is known

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army constantly rotates units involved in assault operations, and also collects and accumulates reserves in the area of the city of Vovchansk and the settlement of Dvorichne.
Points of attention
- Russia is accumulating significant military reserves in the Kharkiv region, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichne.
- The constant rotation of assault units and the buildup of reserves signal Russia's intention to create a buffer zone along the border.
- Active assault actions by the Russian army are ongoing, especially north of Kupyansk, indicating a sustained military presence.
Russia is building up reserves for future assaults on the Kharkiv region
This was stated on television by Pavlo Shamshin, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational-tactical group.
At the same time, the spokesman reminded that active assault actions by the occupiers on that section have been going on for quite some time. Also, according to him, one should not expect a decrease in enemy motorcycle assaults.
Given that the training of motorized assault troops in Russia is not stopping, it is probably not worth expecting a decrease in such motorized assaults either. The fact that they are switching to motorcycles means that they actually lack armored vehicles. And that is why we now, as a rule, see less burned armored vehicles, but more of this motorcycle junk destroyed.
Shamshin noted that the cost of a Chinese motorcycle, like the cost of a Russian soldier's life, is extremely low in Russia, so it is to be expected that the Russians will continue these banzai attacks on motorcycles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-