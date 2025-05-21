Russia is accumulating significant military reserves in the Kharkiv region — what is known

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army constantly rotates units involved in assault operations, and also collects and accumulates reserves in the area of the city of Vovchansk and the settlement of Dvorichne.

Russia is building up reserves for future assaults on the Kharkiv region

This was stated on television by Pavlo Shamshin, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational-tactical group.

The Russians have not given up on the idea of creating a so-called buffer zone along our border. Now we observe that the enemy is constantly rotating those units that are involved in assault operations, and is also pulling up and accumulating reserves, primarily in the area of Vovchansk and the settlement of Dvorichne, north of Kupyansk. Share

At the same time, the spokesman reminded that active assault actions by the occupiers on that section have been going on for quite some time. Also, according to him, one should not expect a decrease in enemy motorcycle assaults.

Given that the training of motorized assault troops in Russia is not stopping, it is probably not worth expecting a decrease in such motorized assaults either. The fact that they are switching to motorcycles means that they actually lack armored vehicles. And that is why we now, as a rule, see less burned armored vehicles, but more of this motorcycle junk destroyed.

Shamshin noted that the cost of a Chinese motorcycle, like the cost of a Russian soldier's life, is extremely low in Russia, so it is to be expected that the Russians will continue these banzai attacks on motorcycles.