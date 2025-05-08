Ukrainian Defense Forces complete large-scale operation in Northern Kharkiv region — details

The Charter Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, completed a large-scale operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

NGU liberated a forest area near Lyptsy from the occupiers

The brigade announced this on Facebook.

The total area of the liberated territory exceeds two million square meters (over 200 hectares).

The chronicle can be seen in the documentary "The Movement Has Begun."

The operation to liberate the forest massif began in November last year, and the offensive lasted five and a half months.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the units, it was possible to push the enemy further away from Kharkiv and restore control over an important natural and tactically significant area of the terrain.

It is noted that during this time, Russian troops lost almost 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, over 200 pieces of weapons, and 175 pieces of equipment. They called the forest itself "Berlin."