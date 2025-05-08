Ukrainian Defense Forces complete large-scale operation in Northern Kharkiv region — details

The Charter Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, completed a large-scale operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.
NGU liberated a forest area near Lyptsy from the occupiers
The brigade announced this on Facebook.
The total area of the liberated territory exceeds two million square meters (over 200 hectares).
The chronicle can be seen in the documentary "The Movement Has Begun."
The operation to liberate the forest massif began in November last year, and the offensive lasted five and a half months.
It is noted that during this time, Russian troops lost almost 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, over 200 pieces of weapons, and 175 pieces of equipment. They called the forest itself "Berlin."
The breakthrough of the enemy defense and the capture of the bridgehead at the initial stage of the operation were carried out by the "Charter" units together with the 92nd separate assault brigade named after the Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.
