Watch: the Third Assault Brigade destroyed a column of Russian military equipment in the Kharkiv region

In the Pershotravneve area, fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade struck a column of Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers belonging to the 4th Tank Division, known as the "elite" Kantemirov Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the press service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Tankocide in Kharkiv region: 3rd Armored Brigade destroys a column of Russian military equipment

According to the report, Russian forces attempted to make a breakthrough on the southern front, but their plan failed.

Having come under artillery fire, the enemy lost the first 2 BMPs at the crossing — the equipment simply drowned. The FPV brigade forces came into action, striking as the enemy column moved. The infantry unplannedly disembarked from the vehicles and finished them off with artillery and mortars.

The assault ended with the destruction of the BREM, which was trying to evacuate the equipment.

As a result of the operation, Russian troops lost 10 units of armored vehicles, 10 servicemen were killed, and another 30 were wounded.

"We are watching the First Tank Army of the Russian Federation confidently transform into the First Cavalry Army. And we expect new attacks on horses and donkeys," said Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Assault Brigade. Share

The brigade also provided a video of an epic clash of Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, BREMs, and Russians in the Vyshneve area.

The occupiers were attacked by fighters from the Anti-Tank Battalion, the Unmanned Systems Battalion, the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, the 2nd Assault Battalion, and the 1st Assault Battalion. Also, artillerymen from the Thunder Riders Battalion and the Shot Team Battalion.

Units of the brigade continue to restrain Russian forces, repel massive assaults, and defend the Kharkiv region.