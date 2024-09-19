The third assault group released a video of the counteroffensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The third assault group released a video of the counteroffensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region

The 3rd OShBr
Читати українською
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade continue offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast. A corresponding video appeared.

Points of attention

  • The Third Assault Brigade demonstrates exceptional training and skill in their counteroffensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The video reveals the strategic planning and execution of the assault actions, resulting in the successful de-occupation of territory from the enemy.
  • Commander Mykola 'Abdula' Volokhov highlights the surprise breakthrough achieved by the fighters, catching the Russian invaders off guard.
  • The tense situation in the Kharkiv region is attributed to the recent successful counteroffensive operation conducted by the Third Assault Brigade.
  • About 2 square kilometers of Ukrainian land was reclaimed by the brigade, delivering a significant blow to the unaware enemy forces.

The 3rd OShBr showed a video of the assault in the Kharkiv region

The third assault group released a video showing the assault actions of fighters in the Kharkiv region.

The fighters arrived at the positions near which the occupiers were, and a melee began.

In continuous firing, the fighters killed the enemy's personnel, evacuated the wounded under the enemy's gaps.

The third assault brigade is conducting a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region were able to de-occupy about 2 square kilometers of territory. Such a breakthrough came as a surprise to the Russian invaders.

This was stated by the commander of the "Terra" unit of the Third Assault Brigade, Mykola "Abdula" Volokhov.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the soldiers of the Third Assault Division in the Kharkiv region continues to remain tense. The reason is that the fighters of the brigade recently conducted a counter-offensive operation.

They freed a good piece of Ukrainian land. About 2 square kilometers. In a very critical place for the enemy. And with this, they gave the enemy a delicious ringing slap. Those who could. The enemy did not know that we were planning this operation, he was not ready.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
3rd Assault Brigade shares video with elimination of 250 Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region — video
3rd Assault Brigade
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Third Assault Brigade shared the details of the counteroffensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region
The Third assault brigade

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?