The third assault group released a video of the counteroffensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade continue offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast. A corresponding video appeared.

The fighters arrived at the positions near which the occupiers were, and a melee began.

In continuous firing, the fighters killed the enemy's personnel, evacuated the wounded under the enemy's gaps.

The third assault brigade is conducting a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region were able to de-occupy about 2 square kilometers of territory. Such a breakthrough came as a surprise to the Russian invaders.

This was stated by the commander of the "Terra" unit of the Third Assault Brigade, Mykola "Abdula" Volokhov.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the soldiers of the Third Assault Division in the Kharkiv region continues to remain tense. The reason is that the fighters of the brigade recently conducted a counter-offensive operation.