The Defense Forces of Ukraine have achieved new successes in the Kharkiv region
Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Espresso

Volodymyr Degtyarev, spokesman for the 13th operational brigade of the Charter National Guard, reported that north of Kharkiv, Ukrainian soldiers are gradually pushing Russian invaders to the border.

Points of attention

  • Charter warriors have been conducting the operation since May 2024.
  • According to the spokesman, the war on this section of the front is similar to Vietnam.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated information on the situation on the battlefield.

What is important to understand is that the 13th operational brigade of the Charter National Guard is based north of Kharkiv — in the village of Liptsy.

That is, between Liptsy and the border, we are gradually advancing and pushing the enemy back to the border. Since May 2024, when the second attempt to attack the Kharkiv region began, the brigade was urgently transferred to this direction. And since then, meter by meter, we have been pushing the enemy back from Kharkiv, — Volodymyr Degtyarev reported.

He also noted that over the past few months, an operation has been underway during which Charter soldiers, together with related units, in particular GUR units and the 92nd Brigade, have been successfully destroying enemy forces.

According to the spokesman, the specificity of this section of the front is that there are very dense forests here, and you have to fight for every meter, because there is no permanent line, that is, trenches, trenches.

Instead, the war here now resembles Vietnam, where there are many dug holes from which the enemy has to be dug out literally one by one, — Degtyarev emphasized.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 21?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the current day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line reached 55.

The areas of the settlements of Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Stepok, Fotovyzh, Pokrovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Vyntorivka in Sumy region were under enemy fire. Gremyach, Slavhorod, and Seredyna Buda were under airstrikes.

In addition, it is reported that the Russian army did not conduct offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction, but struck with anti-aircraft guns at Vovchanske Khutor.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk direction twice and carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 17 anti-aircraft missiles on their own lands.

