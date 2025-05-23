The situation on the border of Finland and Russia is escalating — what is known
Category
World
Publication date

The situation on the border of Finland and Russia is escalating — what is known

Finland concerned about suspicious Russian activity
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen has officially confirmed that he is closely monitoring Russian military activity near the country's eastern border. The fact is that the Russians have unexpectedly and rapidly begun to increase the construction of military infrastructure near the Finnish border.

Points of attention

  • Finland emphasizes the importance of closely monitoring and understanding Russian actions on the border.
  • Finnish Defense Minister highlights the country's strong security position and reliable national defense strategies.

Finland concerned about suspicious Russian activity

What is important to understand is that satellite images recently published by the New York Times confirm the expansion of Russian military infrastructure near the border with Finland.

Russia is building additional infrastructure so that after the war (against Ukraine — ed.) it will be able to transfer more troops, representatives of the Finnish Armed Forces told reporters.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen made a separate statement on this matter.

"We have excellent opportunities to monitor Russia's actions. As a member of the Alliance, Finland has a strong security position," he stressed.

Antti Häkkinen also pointed out that his country has a "reliable national defense" based on universal military conscription and large reserve forces.

Our entire society has invested significantly in preparing for various types of disruptions and crises, the Finnish Defense Minister added.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania unexpectedly criticized the 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Nauseda calls on the EU to maximize pressure on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union plans to deprive Hungary of its voting rights
Council of Europe
The EU no longer wants to tolerate Hungary's antics
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A split is brewing in Trump's team over new sanctions against Russia
The White House's position on anti-Russian sanctions is ambiguous

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?