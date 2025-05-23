Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen has officially confirmed that he is closely monitoring Russian military activity near the country's eastern border. The fact is that the Russians have unexpectedly and rapidly begun to increase the construction of military infrastructure near the Finnish border.
- Finland emphasizes the importance of closely monitoring and understanding Russian actions on the border.
- Finnish Defense Minister highlights the country's strong security position and reliable national defense strategies.
Finland concerned about suspicious Russian activity
What is important to understand is that satellite images recently published by the New York Times confirm the expansion of Russian military infrastructure near the border with Finland.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen made a separate statement on this matter.
Antti Häkkinen also pointed out that his country has a "reliable national defense" based on universal military conscription and large reserve forces.
