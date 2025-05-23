The situation on the border of Finland and Russia is escalating — what is known

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen has officially confirmed that he is closely monitoring Russian military activity near the country's eastern border. The fact is that the Russians have unexpectedly and rapidly begun to increase the construction of military infrastructure near the Finnish border.

Finland concerned about suspicious Russian activity

What is important to understand is that satellite images recently published by the New York Times confirm the expansion of Russian military infrastructure near the border with Finland.

Russia is building additional infrastructure so that after the war (against Ukraine — ed.) it will be able to transfer more troops, representatives of the Finnish Armed Forces told reporters. Share

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen made a separate statement on this matter.

"We have excellent opportunities to monitor Russia's actions. As a member of the Alliance, Finland has a strong security position," he stressed. Share

Antti Häkkinen also pointed out that his country has a "reliable national defense" based on universal military conscription and large reserve forces.