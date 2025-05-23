The European Union plans to deprive Hungary of its voting rights

The Council of Europe is set to hold a meeting on May 27, with one of the main topics being the issue of depriving Hungary of its voting rights in the EU. Thus, the country risks losing a key authority in the bloc.

The EU no longer wants to tolerate Hungary's antics

According to available information, EU ministers are set to hold 8 hearings on Hungary under the Article 7 procedure, launched 7 years ago.

What is important to understand is that Article 7 of the EU Treaty allows for the suspension of certain rights of member states, in particular the right to vote, if there is a risk of serious violation of values that are key to the members of the bloc.

The European Parliament initiated the relevant procedure several years ago, but so far everything has been limited to hearings on the situation in Hungary due to the actions of the Orban government. The eighth hearing will take place on May 27. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, it is worth noting that 2 weeks ago the National Assembly of Hungary supported the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.