The European Union plans to deprive Hungary of its voting rights

The Council of Europe is set to hold a meeting on May 27, with one of the main topics being the issue of depriving Hungary of its voting rights in the EU. Thus, the country risks losing a key authority in the bloc.
Points of attention
- With the eighth hearing scheduled on May 27, the call to freeze funding for Hungary by some members of the European Parliament adds to the pressure on the country to address the ongoing issues that have raised concerns within the EU.
- Understanding the implications of potential voting rights suspension for Hungary is crucial, as it signals a significant shift in the EU's approach toward member states that fail to uphold the fundamental principles and values of the union.
The EU no longer wants to tolerate Hungary's antics
According to available information, EU ministers are set to hold 8 hearings on Hungary under the Article 7 procedure, launched 7 years ago.
What is important to understand is that Article 7 of the EU Treaty allows for the suspension of certain rights of member states, in particular the right to vote, if there is a risk of serious violation of values that are key to the members of the bloc.
Against the backdrop of recent events, it is worth noting that 2 weeks ago the National Assembly of Hungary supported the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.
In addition, it is indicated that a group of members of the European Parliament called on Brussels in a letter to freeze all funding for Hungary due to further restrictions on freedoms, the undermining of democracy, and failure to comply with the bloc's laws and values.
