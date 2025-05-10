Hungarian special forces detained a Ukrainian man — he was accused of espionage, allegedly threatening the sovereignty of Hungary.

Hungary cynically deported another Ukrainian

The point is that this man used to work as a diplomat, but now he no longer has such status.

He was arrested yesterday and deported from the country that same night.

The National Directorate General of Immigration banned him from entering and living in Hungary.

According to Telex, the man worked as a diplomat at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest many years ago, and his wife is a co-owner of a Ukrainian restaurant in the Hungarian capital. And for some time he had already been in the country as a private individual without diplomatic status.

It is also said that he was deported according to the standard procedure. That is, he is definitely not one of the two expelled diplomats.

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhy, "when the evidence ends, the witch hunt begins."

It is high time for the Hungarian authorities to put an end to the senseless anti-Ukrainian hysteria.

On the morning of May 9, the SSU announced that for the first time in history it had exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was spying on Ukraine. Two people were detained and are suspected of treason.