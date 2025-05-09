There is a plan B and C. The EU is able to save Ukraine from Hungary's veto

The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, made it clear that official Brussels knows what to do if Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession is not overcome.

Hungary's veto will not stop either Ukraine or the EU

According to Kallas, the EU is convinced that bilateral issues should not hinder Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

Against this background, official Brussels is preparing for a possible blocking by Budapest.

We have a plan B and a plan C. But our focus is plan A, the essence of which is to get everyone's support," she said, recalling that the EU is conducting a dialogue with Hungary on lifting the veto. "Ukraine has its homework, and the EU also has to do its homework. And we are working with the Hungarian government.

She also stressed that if no one can reach a compromise, then official Brussels is determined to act decisively.

But if this does not work, we are already working on plan B, but I will not reveal it. We are still in the process, — added Kallas.

According to her, the reunification process is very important not only for Ukraine, but also for the European Union.