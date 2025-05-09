There is a plan B and C. The EU is able to save Ukraine from Hungary's veto

The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, made it clear that official Brussels knows what to do if Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession is not overcome.
- Efforts are being made to address the concerns of Hungary while ensuring that Ukraine fulfills its obligations, indicating a balanced approach towards resolving the issue.
- The ongoing dialogue between the EU and Hungary underscores the collaborative efforts being made to facilitate Ukraine's accession and strengthen European unity.
Hungary's veto will not stop either Ukraine or the EU
According to Kallas, the EU is convinced that bilateral issues should not hinder Ukraine's accession to the bloc.
Against this background, official Brussels is preparing for a possible blocking by Budapest.
She also stressed that if no one can reach a compromise, then official Brussels is determined to act decisively.
According to her, the reunification process is very important not only for Ukraine, but also for the European Union.
