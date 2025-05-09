The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine draws attention to what is happening right now in Russian-occupied Transnistria. Young children are being forced to participate in propaganda marches and events at the behest of the Kremlin.

In Transnistria, children are being recruited for Russian “sabbaths”

It is worth noting that this practice is often used by Russia to brainwash even its own citizens who do not yet know how to speak.

The aggressor country, the Russian Federation, which occupied and still controls part of Moldova, establishes its own rules there, which neither children nor their parents can go against.

It is never too early for propaganda. The “great-grandchildren of victory” march was organized in one of the kindergartens in Transnistria, the Center for Countering Disinformation notes.

Children are dressed in the uniform of Soviet soldiers and forced to march with the banners of the “PMR” in their hands.

The most cynical thing is that all this is happening in kindergartens.

Against this background, it is worth recalling that in Russia there have been many recorded cases where children in kindergartens were forced to help the Russian invading army, for example, by weaving nets.

