Military support for Ukraine. The EU will allocate almost 1.9 billion euros
Category
Economics
Publication date

Military support for Ukraine. The EU will allocate almost 1.9 billion euros

Denis Shmyhal
EU
Читати українською

The European Union has announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine, including the purchase of weapons and artillery and the strengthening of air defense.

Points of attention

  • The European Union has committed almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine to enhance its defense capabilities.
  • 1 billion euros will be allocated for purchasing weapons directly from manufacturers, following the Danish model, which is expected to boost Ukraine's defense complex.
  • The allocated funds will be used to provide artillery and strengthen air defense for Ukrainian troops.

EU to provide money for military support for Ukraine

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Today, the EU officially announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine. This is a historic decision, as weapons for Ukraine will be purchased with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Fund.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Prime Minister added that 1 billion euros of this amount will be directed to the purchase of weapons according to the so-called Danish model — directly from Ukrainian manufacturers. According to him, this will not only strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, but will also stimulate the economy and innovation in the defense-industrial complex.

We sincerely thank the European Union for this far-sighted decision, leadership and support. Special gratitude to Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Italy, which will implement the purchase of Ukrainian weapons worth 1 billion euros. Together we are strong. Together we will ensure a just peace for Ukraine and security for all of Europe.

Shmyhal informed that more than 600 million euros will be allocated to artillery and ammunition, and more than 200 million euros to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

Earlier, the European Union, Denmark, France, and Italy agreed to transfer 1 billion euros of funding provided to the European Peace Fund from extraordinary net proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian defense industry.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Will destroy Hungary's economy". Orban continues to manipulate Ukraine's EU accession
Orban
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union will finally abandon Russian gas — when exactly
Russian gas
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has revealed ambitious plans for Ukraine for 2025
Von der Leyen has great news for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?