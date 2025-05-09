Military support for Ukraine. The EU will allocate almost 1.9 billion euros

The European Union has announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine, including the purchase of weapons and artillery and the strengthening of air defense.
Points of attention
- The European Union has committed almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine to enhance its defense capabilities.
- 1 billion euros will be allocated for purchasing weapons directly from manufacturers, following the Danish model, which is expected to boost Ukraine's defense complex.
- The allocated funds will be used to provide artillery and strengthen air defense for Ukrainian troops.
EU to provide money for military support for Ukraine
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The Prime Minister added that 1 billion euros of this amount will be directed to the purchase of weapons according to the so-called Danish model — directly from Ukrainian manufacturers. According to him, this will not only strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, but will also stimulate the economy and innovation in the defense-industrial complex.
Shmyhal informed that more than 600 million euros will be allocated to artillery and ammunition, and more than 200 million euros to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.
Earlier, the European Union, Denmark, France, and Italy agreed to transfer 1 billion euros of funding provided to the European Peace Fund from extraordinary net proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian defense industry.
