Military support for Ukraine. The EU will allocate almost 1.9 billion euros

The European Union has announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine, including the purchase of weapons and artillery and the strengthening of air defense.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Today, the EU officially announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine. This is a historic decision, as weapons for Ukraine will be purchased with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Fund. Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Prime Minister added that 1 billion euros of this amount will be directed to the purchase of weapons according to the so-called Danish model — directly from Ukrainian manufacturers. According to him, this will not only strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, but will also stimulate the economy and innovation in the defense-industrial complex.

We sincerely thank the European Union for this far-sighted decision, leadership and support. Special gratitude to Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Italy, which will implement the purchase of Ukrainian weapons worth 1 billion euros. Together we are strong. Together we will ensure a just peace for Ukraine and security for all of Europe.

Shmyhal informed that more than 600 million euros will be allocated to artillery and ammunition, and more than 200 million euros to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.