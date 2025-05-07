The EU has revealed ambitious plans for Ukraine for 2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially confirmed that she and her team are working very actively to open absolutely all negotiation clusters in 2025 during negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

  • The announcement from Ursula von der Leyen during a plenary session underscores the commitment to Ukraine's full membership in the EU and highlights the significance of unity and cooperation.
  • With the EU's ambitious plans unfolding, the path to peace and collaboration between Ukraine and Europe is set to strengthen, showing a promising future for both parties.

Von der Leyen has great news for Ukraine

The EC President made a statement on this matter during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen officially confirmed that the European Commission is working on opening negotiation clusters with Ukraine, and also hopes that all clusters will be successfully opened during the current year.

We are working hard with Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession negotiations and to open all clusters by 2025.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

Against this background, she once again reminded that in the history of Europe, "peace and European integration have always gone hand in hand."

Ursula von der Leyen called on European leaders to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine becomes a full member of the EU.

So let's welcome Ukraine into our Union. Let's walk the path of peace together. Glory to Ukraine, and long live Europe! — she emphasized.

