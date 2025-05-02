Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's membership in the EU is disadvantageous for his country, as it threatens the Hungarian economy.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposes Ukraine's EU membership, citing threats to Hungary's economy and financial losses.
- Orban criticizes EU leaders for supporting Ukraine despite American reservations, claiming it could drain resources from Hungary.
Orban scares Hungarians with Ukraine's EU accession
Orban said that Hungary had lost several billion euros in three years due to the war. According to the prime minister, the country would not have such economic problems if the money sent to Ukraine had been in the European economy.
Viktor Orban called it a significant problem that the EU supposedly has to maintain a million-strong Ukrainian army.
He recalled that the European Commission announced its intention to admit Ukraine to the EU by 2030.
The European People's Party, the parent party of the Tisza party, wants to bring Ukraine into the EU, which will destroy the Hungarian economy," he emphasized, referring to the political force of his main political rival, Peter Magyar.
Viktor Orbán called on everyone to express their opinion on Ukraine's accession to the EU and to participate in a survey on Ukraine's membership organized by his government.
Brussels believes that a huge joint loan is needed to finance Ukraine, because EU leaders know that they are unable to support Ukraine on their own. There are countries whose large companies already operate in Ukraine, and most of the money will go to these companies.
Recall that the leadership of Ukraine and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of accession negotiations in 2025, but the Hungarian veto stood in the way.
