Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls on citizens to vote at VOKS 2025 against Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Orban is manipulating Hungarian public opinion regarding Ukraine

The politician wrote on his Facebook page that Brussels allegedly has an order for the country to join the EU by 2030. According to him, in the next six months, the European Union will face "the most difficult and biggest battle" that will decide its future:

Maybe one day, somewhere in 20-30-40 years, everything might turn out in such a way that Ukraine will be able to fulfill the conditions necessary for accession that will not destroy the Hungarian economy. But this is not in the foreseeable future, in 15 years, that's for sure! Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He urged Hungarians to vote to "preserve Hungary's achievements," saying that without public opposition, the government may not be able to protect the country's interests.

Ukraine's accession to the EU jeopardizes everything we have achieved so far. We will not let them step over the Hungarians!

​VOKS 2025 is a nationwide consultative vote initiated by the Hungarian government to seek the opinion of citizens on the possible accession of Ukraine to the European Union. It began on April 15, 2025 and will last until the end of May.​

Voting is conducted by mail. Hungarians are asked to answer one question: "Do you support Ukraine's accession to the European Union?" Share

We will remind, the opposition party "Tisa" organized its own survey, the results of which indicate support for Ukraine's accession to the EU among citizens - over 58% of participants support Ukraine's European integration.