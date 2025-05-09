Ukraine deports two Hungarian diplomats amid spy ring revelation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced on May 9 that Ukraine was expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions.
Points of attention
- Ukraine recently expelled two Hungarian diplomats in retaliation to Hungary's alleged espionage activities.
- The expulsion came after Ukraine uncovered a spy network operated by Hungarian military intelligence, marking a significant development in diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Ukraine deports two Hungarian diplomats
The minister wrote about this on the social network X.
He also reported that the Hungarian Ambassador Ontal Geyser was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and handed him a corresponding note.
Two Hungarian diplomats must leave our country within 48 hours. We have just summoned Hungarian Ambassador to @MFA_Ukraine and presented him with the relevant note. We are acting in response to Hungary’s actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 9, 2025
On May 9, it became known that the SBU, for the first time in Ukrainian history, exposed the spy network of Hungarian military intelligence.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-