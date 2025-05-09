Ukraine deports two Hungarian diplomats amid spy ring revelation
Andriy Sybiga
Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced on May 9 that Ukraine was expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine recently expelled two Hungarian diplomats in retaliation to Hungary's alleged espionage activities.
  • The expulsion came after Ukraine uncovered a spy network operated by Hungarian military intelligence, marking a significant development in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The minister wrote about this on the social network X.

Two Hungarian diplomats must leave our country within 48 hours. We are acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests.

Andriy Szybiga

Andriy Szybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He also reported that the Hungarian Ambassador Ontal Geyser was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and handed him a corresponding note.

On May 9, it became known that the SBU, for the first time in Ukrainian history, exposed the spy network of Hungarian military intelligence.

On the same day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats from the country, whom Budapest accuses of alleged espionage.

