Ukraine deports two Hungarian diplomats amid spy ring revelation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced on May 9 that Ukraine was expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions.

The minister wrote about this on the social network X.

Two Hungarian diplomats must leave our country within 48 hours. We are acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests. Andriy Szybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He also reported that the Hungarian Ambassador Ontal Geyser was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and handed him a corresponding note.

On May 9, it became known that the SBU, for the first time in Ukrainian history, exposed the spy network of Hungarian military intelligence.