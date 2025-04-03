Hungary announces withdrawal from the IСС amid Netanyahu's visit
Category
World
Publication date

Hungary announces withdrawal from the IСС amid Netanyahu's visit

Hungary
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 3, the Hungarian government will initiate the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, said Gergely Gulyás, head of the Prime Minister's Office.

Points of attention

  • Hungary announces withdrawal from the International Criminal Court following accusations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • The Hungarian government deems the ICC's recent actions unacceptable, leading to the decision to not participate in its proceedings.
  • The lack of official notifications from Hungary regarding its withdrawal from the ICC has sparked a reaction from the European Commission.

Hungary is leaving the IСС: what is known

Gulyas stated that the government is initiating this procedure in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework.

According to him, the ICC was a "respectable initiative", but recently "it has become a political body, an example of which is the indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

The government considers all this unacceptable, so it has decided not to participate in the work of the International Criminal Court.

It is worth noting that the announcement of Hungary's withdrawal from the ISS comes against the backdrop of Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the country.

As Gulyas explained, Hungary found itself in a special situation because, unlike other ICC member states, the parliament has never promulgated the court's statute, so it is not part of domestic law.

Therefore, our clear legal position is that no one can be arrested under the ICC Statute in Hungary, nor can any proceedings be initiated against anyone.

Previously, Szabad Europa reported that Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzon stated at a closed meeting with ambassadors that the state would withdraw from the ICC.

According to the interlocutors, after US President Donald Trump's statement that he would impose sanctions against the court over the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "the Hungarian government took it as a green light."

The European Commission responded to this information by saying that it had not received any official notification from Hungary about its intentions to withdraw from the ISS.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary bargains with EU to lift veto on extending sanctions against Russia
Hungary
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary "bargained" for the lifting of EU sanctions on four Russians
EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary intends to withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Hungary

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?