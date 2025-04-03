Hungary announces withdrawal from the IСС amid Netanyahu's visit

On April 3, the Hungarian government will initiate the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, said Gergely Gulyás, head of the Prime Minister's Office.

Hungary is leaving the IСС: what is known

Gulyas stated that the government is initiating this procedure in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework.

According to him, the ICC was a "respectable initiative", but recently "it has become a political body, an example of which is the indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

The government considers all this unacceptable, so it has decided not to participate in the work of the International Criminal Court.

It is worth noting that the announcement of Hungary's withdrawal from the ISS comes against the backdrop of Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the country.

As Gulyas explained, Hungary found itself in a special situation because, unlike other ICC member states, the parliament has never promulgated the court's statute, so it is not part of domestic law.

Therefore, our clear legal position is that no one can be arrested under the ICC Statute in Hungary, nor can any proceedings be initiated against anyone. Share

Previously, Szabad Europa reported that Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzon stated at a closed meeting with ambassadors that the state would withdraw from the ICC.

According to the interlocutors, after US President Donald Trump's statement that he would impose sanctions against the court over the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "the Hungarian government took it as a green light."

The European Commission responded to this information by saying that it had not received any official notification from Hungary about its intentions to withdraw from the ISS.