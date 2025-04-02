Hungary intends to withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Category
Politics
Publication date

Hungary intends to withdraw from the International Criminal Court

Hungary
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Free Europe

The Hungarian government plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, a process that could take up to a year.

Points of attention

  • Hungary is planning to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, a process that could take up to a year.
  • The Hungarian government's decision to potentially leave the ICC is not surprising, given its alignment with the policies of US President Donald Trump.
  • The Minister of Justice, Bence Tujon, announced Hungary's intent to withdraw from the ICC, sparking discussions about the implications of this move.

Hungary plans to withdraw from the jurisdiction of the ICC

This was stated by the Minister of Justice, Bence Tujon.

This news is not a surprise, as the government has been talking about it since Donald Trump was inaugurated as US president. Last year, the Hungarian government reportedly tasked three of its ministers with investigating the possibility and circumstances of an exit.

Tuzson announced that Hungary is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court to invited diplomats at a meeting of ambassadors held last week at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

According to the publication, for the Hungarian government to make such a decision, the authorities must first submit a formal motion to recall to the National Assembly. If a majority of deputies support it, the government will begin the withdrawal procedure. According to a source familiar with the situation, this process could take about a year.

This development is not unexpected, as the mandate of the Hungarian representative to the ICC, Peter Kovács, expired last year. However, he continues to work on one of the cases, so he will remain in office until it is completed. An anonymous source also reported that the text of the draft resolution on Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC may soon appear on the website of the National Assembly.

When Trump announced that he would impose sanctions on the Hague court over the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "the Hungarian government took it as a green light."

It should be noted that after Trump imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court, the governments of dozens of countries around the world responded to the event by coming to the court's defense.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump strikes sanctions on the ISS
The White House
Trump strikes sanctions on the ISS
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump imposes sanctions on ICC prosecutor who issued arrest warrant for Putin
Trump's new decision outraged many politicians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?