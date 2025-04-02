Hungary intends to withdraw from the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian government plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, a process that could take up to a year.
Hungary plans to withdraw from the jurisdiction of the ICC
This was stated by the Minister of Justice, Bence Tujon.
This news is not a surprise, as the government has been talking about it since Donald Trump was inaugurated as US president. Last year, the Hungarian government reportedly tasked three of its ministers with investigating the possibility and circumstances of an exit.
Tuzson announced that Hungary is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court to invited diplomats at a meeting of ambassadors held last week at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
This development is not unexpected, as the mandate of the Hungarian representative to the ICC, Peter Kovács, expired last year. However, he continues to work on one of the cases, so he will remain in office until it is completed. An anonymous source also reported that the text of the draft resolution on Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC may soon appear on the website of the National Assembly.
It should be noted that after Trump imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court, the governments of dozens of countries around the world responded to the event by coming to the court's defense.
