Trump imposes sanctions on ICC prosecutor who issued arrest warrant for Putin

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in 2023, has come under the sanctions of US President Donald Trump.

Trump's new decision outraged many politicians

According to journalists, it was Karim Khan who became the first person to be subject to economic sanctions and travel restrictions approved by the American leader.

Media insiders say that Khan's name is included in a yet-to-be-released appendix to Donald Trump's executive order.

What is important to understand is that the new American sanctions provide for the freezing of the assets of those on the list that are located in the United States, as well as a ban on entry to the United States for them and their families.

This order directs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, after consulting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to submit a report within 60 days identifying individuals who should be sanctioned. Share

It is worth noting that the main reason for the imposition of US sanctions against the ICC was the arrest warrant against top Israeli officials, in particular the country's leader, Benjamin Netanyahu.