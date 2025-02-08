As American journalists managed to learn, Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, Kesh Patel, last year received a fee from a Russian film company that spreads pro-Kremlin and anti-Western narratives.
Points of attention
- The documents indicate Patel's cooperation with the Russian Federation.
- Trump associate received $25,000 from Russian company that films pro-Kremlin programs.
Kesha Patel is suspected of collaborating with Russia
The Washington Post cites documents recently obtained by the US Senate Judiciary Committee.
As it turned out, in 2024, Patel received $25,000 from a film company owned by a Russian who also has US citizenship.
What is important to understand is that it actively shoots programs that promote "deep state" conspiracy theories and anti-Western views promoted by the Kremlin.
In addition, it was learned that Patel received a payment for participating in the filming of the documentary Lopatonok, in which Patel and other "veterans" of the first Trump administration are portrayed as victims of a conspiracy that "destroyed the lives of those who supported Donald Trump."
