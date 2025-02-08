Zelenskyy is preparing for important negotiations with the Trump team
Zelenskyy is preparing for important negotiations with the Trump team

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that team-level meetings and negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump will take place soon.

Points of attention

  • The likely location of the meeting between Zelensky and Trump is Washington.
  • The US President also reported on active negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow regarding the end of the war.

According to the head of state, the coming weeks could be very busy in diplomacy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also promised that he and his team would do "everything necessary to make this time effective and productive."

We always value working with President Trump. We also plan team-level meetings and negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In addition, it is indicated that the Ukrainian and American administrations are already working out the details.

What is important to understand is that on the same day, Trump said that he could meet with Zelensky as early as next week.

Media representatives asked where the meeting with Zelensky might take place, and Trump said: "Maybe in Washington. I'm not going there (to Europe. — ed.)."

The American leader also recently said that the United States is currently "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership."

